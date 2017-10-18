Lottery cash helps saved centre run healthy-eating project

Eating healthily is top of the menu at a community centre in Selston that has received more than £200,000 in Lottery funding to help stave off closure.

So Ashfield’s MP, Gloria De Piero, went along to get a taste of how the popular centre has spent the money and is helping residents in the village.

A few years ago, there was a real threat that the Tin Hat Centre on Chapel Road would have to shut down because of funding cuts. But now it has turned itself around with the help of a £207,166 grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

The money has paid for a training kitchen to be installed and for a community cafe to be refurbished. And the centre is running a three-year ‘Collective, Community and Cuisine’ project that aims to promote healthy eating, cooking skills and food safety for everyone in Selston.

The project will also enable the centre to run courses on weaning for babies, teach residents how to make meals from their foodbank parcels and encourage those suffering from loneliness to cook and eat with others.

Ms De Piero officially opened the new-look centre before volunteers and community members tucked in to a buffet lunch.

“It is fantastic news that the Tin Hat Centre has been awarded this money,” said the MP. “The project will make a big difference to the community in Selston.

“It will address so many important issues, such as healthy eating and loneliness, and it shows exactly why projects in areas like Ashfield should apply for their share of Lottery cash. A big well done to the centre’s manager, Paulette Sturman, and the team at the Tin Hat.”