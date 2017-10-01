Lorry fire shuts all southbound lanes on M1

The M1 southbound is currently shut following a lorry fire.

Between J26 and J25 all lanes are closed after a vehicle caught at just before 7am today - Sunday, October 1.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “There is a lorry fire on the M1 southbound between junction 26 junction 25 on the hard shoulder.

Crews from Long Eaton and Stockhill are attending.”

Normal traffic conditions are expected by 8.30am.