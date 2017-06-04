Lord Prescott joined Labour campaign trail in Mansfield

Former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, John Prescott, paid a visit to Mansfield to campaign with Labour’s candidate for next week’s general election.

During the campaign rally, there were speeches from Alan Meale and John Prescott, before party members spoke to local people about Labour’s priorities for a fairer Britain.

Lord Prescott said: “I’m here because Mansfield and Warsop deserve better than Tory failure. They deserve a real local champion, like Alan Meale, speaking up for them.

“He’s Mansfield’s local man for the job and will always stand up for people around here.”

Alan said: “It’s great to be joined by John Prescott. Under the last Labour government we delivered two new hospitals for our area. It’s clearer than ever that we just can’t trust the Conservative Party with our NHS, pensions and schools.

“We need a strong local voice for Mansfield and Warsop, not a parachute Tory from outside the area.”