YouTube video helped drug user grow cannabis

A man who learned how to grow cannabis by watching a YouTube video on the internet was busted in a drugs bust at his home.
Officers turned up at the house of Lance Daniel Turner on Newark Close, Mansfield, with a search warrant and found five plants in his hallway cupboard.
Admitting a charge of production of the Class B Drug, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, it was heard how the 30-year-old suffered from anxiety, depression and agoraphobia and had regularly smoked the drug for 15 years to help clam him down.
In mitigation, his solicitor Michael Little said: “The fact that he was on YouTube shows this was not a sophisticated operation.
“The plants found were still weeks away from flowering and had not produced any cannabis.”
District Judge Tim Spruce gave him a two-year conditional discharge and made him pay £105 in costs.
He told him : “The growing of cannabis is becoming more and more prevalent and the sentencing guidelines is one that considers a custodial sentence, but I’m prepared to accept that your circumstances are different.
“You were growing it for your own medicinal use.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.