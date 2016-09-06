Witness tells of of serious motorcycle crash in Shirebrook

The scene of a serious collision as been described by a witness after a 20-year-old motorcyclist collided with a car and received emergency treatment this afternoon (Tuesday, September 6).

Reports came in of a man injured in a serious collision off Central Drive, near Model Village Primary School earlier today, and an air ambulance was reportedly in attendance to treat a male patient on site, who was then relayed to hospital by land ambulance.

Photo taken by a witness shows the motorbike involved in the two-vehicle crash.

A witness said he was alerted by the sound of the air ambulance landing.

READ MORE:

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

The Shirebrook resident added: "I came across a lot of people just milling around the scene. Inside the taped area were professionals and a lady holding up a drip. The guy was laid in the middle of the junction and not moving. He was under a blanket being looked over by an air ambulance doctor and the police were either controlling the crowd or assisting with the injured.

"People had come from all areas of the Model to observe."

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 20-year-old has been taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Shirebrook.

The crash happened at around 2.50pm in Central Drive, Shirebrook, between a Nissan Note and a motorbike. The rider of the motorbike was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre by ambulance. Emergency services are still at the scene.

More on this story as we receive updates.