Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Sunday September 4

There will be some scattered morning showers but also some sunny intervals.

However, further showers are likely during the afternoon, perhaps locally heavy, but these dying out into the evening. The brisk breeze, will ease later. Maximum Temperature 20 °C.

Tonight will have a dry start with some clear periods initially. However, thickening cloud after midnight may bring some patchy light rain or drizzle and hill fog patches to the Peak District later. Minimum Temperature 13 °C.

Monday is forecast to have a cloudy morning with patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly across the Peak District, and hill fog patches persisting here. Some warm bright intervals developing elsewhere by afternoon. Feeling humid. Maximum Temperature 21 °C.