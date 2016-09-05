Warm weather is set to return

After a wet weekend warmer weather is set to return later this week with temperatures expected to reach 24 degrees in some areas.

The clouds are expected to gradually clear to make way for warm sunshine and it will be turning less humid.

There will be a bright start Thursday but turning breezy with rain possible later and it will feel fresher on Friday with sunshine and showers.

