UPDATE: Twenty firefighters tackled blaze at wood processing firm

Nottinghamshire firefighters were engaged in a major operation last night to tackle a blaze at a BLidworth wood processing plant.

A team of 20 firefighters fought the blaze from around 9.00pm last night (September 1) at Rainworth Fencing in Cross Lane, Blidworth.

At its peak the operation saw nine fire engines in attendance, and fire crews and police are still in attendance.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue's Station Manager in command of the fire on Cross Lane, Jon Scott, said: “The initial call for this incident came in late last night."

“We’ve committed around 20 breathing apparatus wearers to deal with the fire since the call came in and at its height we had nine fire engines in attendance plus our high volume pump and water bowser.

“The majority of the fire, which has been at a wood processing plant that contained wood, sawdust and machinery, is now out and we’re currently damping down and making the area safe.

“There is no risk to any members of the public in the surrounding areas as this is quite a remote site.”



At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 11pm the incident had progressed to a nine-pump operation with pumps across the county attending.

"There are farm fertilizers involved in this incident," said a fire spokesperson last night.

The two buildings involved - which contained farm fertilizers and cylinders according, according to the fire service, covering an area measuring 90x60 metres and the crews used breathing apparatus and hoses to first contain.

A Nottingham Police spokesman said they were on the scene to aid with traffic management and to allow access to fire investigators, but did not say there were any criminal investigations underway or whether any suspects were under arrest.

After wide speculation about the fire on social media, an employee of Rainworth Fencing said: "It's all died down now and this has been a huge fuss over nothing.

"It was a small fire involving some faulty wire and sawdust."

The whole of cross road is closed by police as investigation continue.

