Struggling Mansfield schools join new education trust

Struggling schools in Mansfield have joined a new academy as part of a educational shake-up, it has been announced.

With the new term starting this week, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy and Wainwright Primary have joined the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership (DALP)

Queen Elizabeth’s, on Chesterfield Road South, was found inadequate by Ofsted in January - the third time it received the worst possible mark by the education inspectors in the space of four years.

The school was heavily criticised, including its leadership and management.

Meanwhile, Wainwright Primary on Harrop White Road was found to need improvements after Ofsted visited earlier in the summer.

Both schools have become part of DALP following a re-brokerage from their current sponsor, School Partnership Trust Academies (SPTA).

Neil Holmes, principal at The Holgate Academy in Hucknall has become the executive principal for Queen Elizabeth’s, and said: “DALP will provide the support that is needed to improve the quality and consistency of teaching at the academy.

“We will improve outcomes for all students and every individual will be expected to make better than expected progress in all their subjects, with a tight focus on English and Mathematics.

At Wainwright, headteacher Tamara Hazlehurst, will work with new executive principal Louise Davidson.

Tamara said: “This is an exciting time, the academy has gone through a number of positive changes, with a new sponsor with a reputation for ensuring progress and development for all pupils, experienced and talented teaching and support staff joining us, and a fabulous new building with purpose-built facilities.”