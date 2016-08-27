Signalling error disrupts Notts train line

Stock image

Stock image

0
Have your say

Disruption to a Nottinghamshire train line is dealing bank holiday travellers due to a signalling problem.

A signalling problem between Gainsborough Lea Road and Retford is disrupting trains in the Gainsborough area. Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

Buses have been requested to run between Lincoln and Retford.

Disruption is expected until 17:00.

You can follow this incident on Twitter using#Gainsborough

If you experience a delay in completing your journey because of this disruption, you may be entitled tocompensation

Back to the top of the page