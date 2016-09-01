SICKENING: Indecent images offences in Notts up by 50%

The number of offences involving indecent images of children reported to Nottinghamshire Police has increased by 50% in just three years, according to figures obtained by the NSPCC.

The total number of offences reported to the county’s police rose from 51 in 2013 to 79 in 2015.

The county fares better than the rest of the UK, however, where figures from all 45 police forces show the number has nearly tripled over the last three years, rising from 4,530 in 2013 to 10,818 in 2015.

Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, said: “Over the last two decades, digital technology has fuelled an explosion in the production and consumption of child sexual abuse images that increasingly involves the streaming of live video.

“Committed leadership from government, and dedicated police operations have made a real difference but the war on child abuse images is only just beginning.

“The internet industry must prioritise this issue by committing their expertise and work with the public and voluntary sector to find solutions.”

“As well as pursuing and deterring adults who make and distribute these we must educate children about how to keep themselves safe online and offline and how to get help as soon as grooming or abuse happens.

“And every child who is the victim of exploitation and abuse should get the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

The NSPCC is also urging parents to talk to children about the risks of sharing nude selfies on mobile phones and social media as this may be partly fuelling the rise in offences by under-18s.

An NSPCC survey recently revealed only half of parents knew that children taking nude selfies were committing a crime.

Anyone needing advice on issues such as parental controls, privacy settings can get advice from the O2 and NSPCC online safety helpline on 0808 8005002.