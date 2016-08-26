Residents elated after planning bid for 201 homes is refused

A controversial planning application to build 201 houses on land off Ashfland Road Huthwaite has been refused by Ashfield District Council planning Commitee.

The proposal sought approval for 201 dwellings on a 10.5 hectare site designated as countryside.

Around a hundred demonstrators who packed the meeting at the council offices at Kirkby on Thursday applauded after the decision finally went to the vote.

David Bainbridge speaking for Wilson homes said the proposal had been recommended for approval by officers subject to planning conditions including a £1 million section 6 agreement.

He said: ”This proposal supports the economic social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development in the National Policy Framework.”

After two years of negotiations, access highways impact surface and foul drainage and ecological impact had all been assessed as suitable.

But after hearing submissions for and against the application the committee voted in favour of a motion from Independent councillor Jason Zadrozny that the application should be refused.

Coun Zadrozny said: “Clearly we have won the battle, but Wilsons will appeal so not the war, but this is an important first step to a hopeful victory, I’m just so glad we persuaded enough people to support our amendment for refusal.”

Speaking after the meeting, Malcom Hull chairman of the Ashland Road and Brierley Park Resident’s Association said:

“We are elated - finally justice. I just think that putting five bedroomed houses against bungalows against the park is just ridiculous.”