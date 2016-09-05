Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court:

Breach

Jack Dexter Bacon, 27, of no fixed address, admitted failing to comply with a community requirement as part of a suspended sentence imposed in April. He was jailed for eight weeks;

Kurt Horton, 24, of Forrest Street, Sutton, was given 14 days’ jail suspended for non-payment of a £325 fine imposed in July last year;

James Daniel Williams, 21, of Dovedale Avenue, Sutton, admitted texting and phoning a person he was prohibited from contacting because of a non-molestation order imposed in July. He was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months and made to pay £200 costs;

Criminal Damage

Alan Draycott, 42, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield admitted damaging a wall belonging to Mansfield District Council and was handed a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, made to pay £10 compensation and made to pay £85 in costs;

Motoring

Simon Philip Nunns, 41, of Lime Street, Sutton, was found to have failed to identify the driver of a Ford alleged to have been guilty of speeding on the A38 in Sutton. He was fined £660, made to pay £151 in costs and given six penalty points. The case was proved in his absence;

James Andrew Flynn, 31, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra along the A616 Wellow Road at 51 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was fined £138, given six penalty points and made to pay £105 in costs;

Stephanie Martin, 22, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted driving Suzuki Swift on Sutton Road when a crash occurred and she failed to give her name and address. She also admitted failing to report the accident and was fined £207, banned from the road for 14 days and made to pay £105 in costs;

Teresa Handley, 48, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, was found to have failed to identify the driver of a Vauxhall Astra alleged to have been guilty of speeding on the A38 in Sutton, and failing to identify the driver of Vauxhall Astra alleged to have been guilty of speeding in Sutton on a separate date. She was fined £1,320 in total, made to pay £151 in costs and given six penalty points. The case was proved in her absence;

Adrian Cwiklinski, 26, of Cromwell Street, Mansfield, admitted driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Mansfield Road in Edwinstowe without a licence or insurance and was fined £150, given six penalty points and made to pay £115 in costs;

Kevin Spencer, 30, of Ashleigh Avenue, Sutton, admitted taking a Seat car without the owner’s consent and was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £200 and made to pay £105 in costs;

Drugs

Jonathan Sheppard-Moore, 24, of Skegby Road, Kirkby, admitted producing cannabis and was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, and made to pay £145 in costs;

Drink-Driving

Blake Anthony Dean Allsebrook, 23, of Glen Street, Sutton, admitted having 49 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel of a VW Golf on Sutton’s Beighton Street. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £300 and made to pay £115 in costs;

Stuart Richard Harold Smith, 38, of Baums Lane, Mansfield, admitted having 124 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mlgs of blood while on a Kawasaki motorcycle on Newlands Drive in Forest Town. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, find £120 and made to pay £115 in costs;

Antony Christopher Bradley, 32, of Skegby Road, Sutton, admitted being over the drink-drive limit while behind the wheel of a Rover 114 on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. He was banned from the road for three years, fined £550 and made to pay £135 in costs;

Violence

Jake Kyle Godber, 27, of Station Street, Kirkby, admitted assaulting a police officer and was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. The offence was committed in drink and he was already subject to two court orders. He was also told to pay £60 compensation to the officer and £85 in costs;

Tracy Ann Whitworth, 46, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield, admitted used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and was fined £100, made to pay £100 compensation and £85 in costs;

Nathan Woodhouse, 23, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and made to pay £200 in costs;

Keith Hoskins, 52, of Adrians Close, Mansfield, admitted assaulting a female and was fined £120 and made to pay £115 in costs;

Ryan Lee Simms, 24, of Frederick Avenue, Kirkby, admitted assaulting a female and destroyed fence panels and a window. He was given a community order, fined £85 and made to pay £170 in costs;

