Police issue urgent appeal over missing Selston teen

Nottinghamshire police have issued an urgent appeal over missing Selston teenager, Daisy Dale.

Daisy, who is also known as Britney Everett, was last seen leaving her home address in the Selston area of Nottinghamshire in the afternoon of Sunday 28 August.

Officers are concerned for her safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Daisy is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, with long brown hair, often in a ponytail, and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top with blue stripes along the sleeves, blue jeans and black trainers with white stripes.

If you have seen Daisy or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 624 of 28 August.