Permit plan needs 65% of residents

A bid to extend a parking permit scheme in Hucknall will only go ahead if it receives the backing of more than 65 per cent of residents, says a county councillor.

A residents’ parking scheme which imposes restrictions from 8am to 6pm every day except for Sundays, has been in place several years in Titchfield Street, Albert Street and part of The Connery.

But plans for it to include Palmer Avenue and Cooperative Avenue sparked fears that the £25 permit would exacerbate parking issues.

Notts county councillor Alice Grice said: “These proposals, including the residents parking scheme, are still at the consultation stage.

“I would urge all residents to have their say on them before Friday September 16. The extension will only go ahead if a clear majority - a minimum of 65 per cent - of residents are in favour of it.”

All proposals can be viewed on the county council’s website or at Hucknall Library and the Tarmac office on Annesley Road.

Coun Grice said the changes to the original scheme, proposed after ‘a well-attended public consultation event’ on July 28, also include a Toucan crossing on the new road, a humped zebra crossing between the pedestrianised area and the marketplace and double yellow lines at the junctions of Palmer Avenue/The Connery and Cooperative Avenue /The Connery.