One lane shut on M1

One lane on the M1 is hut and not expected to reopen until after 12pm.

A broken down vehicle between junctions 28 and 29 has blocked one lane while emergency recovery takes place.

The incident happened at around 11am today, Saturday, September 3.

Highways England say it is expected to be cleared by 12.15pm

