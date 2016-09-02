Multiple fire crews tackle huge Blidworth barn blaze

Firefighters from across the county were called out to attend a huge barn fire at a farm in Blidworth yesterday evening.

It total nine appliances were required from stations in Mansfield, Blidworth and Ashfield, with high volume pumps, water bowsers, hose laying units and welfare units also in attendance.

The two buildings involved - which contained farm fertilizers and cylinders - covered an area measuring 90x60 metres and the crews used breathing apparatus and hoses to first contain, and then extinguish the fire.

As of 11pm last night, however, the incident had not been declared closed.