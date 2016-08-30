Man who died in Notts crash named by police

A man who was killed in a car accident in North Nottinghamshire last week has been named by police.

Ryan Willis, 26, of Swans Quay, Retford, died after the Hyundai Accent car he was travelling in crashed on the A620 at Ranby at around 11.45pm on Thursday 25 August.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to telephone Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 975 of 25 August.