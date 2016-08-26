Liver-transplant patient gets the GCSE grade she needed

Exams time can stressful enough, but for one student who needs a life-saving operation, GCSE success has been that little bit sweeter.

Rebecca Ward, who is just 22, is on the waiting list for a liver transplant but was able to achieve a grade C in maths so she can pursue her dream to become a nurse.

The mature student, who attended West Notts College, was born with liver disease but her health has deteriorated in the last two years.

Having to take a large amount medication every day, she has been moved onto the organ donor list as a priority after her own liver began to fail two years ago.

Despite the disease making her constantly tired and affecting her concentration, she was thrilled to have made the grade.

“I’m so pleased with the C, it’s been a tough year but I did it,” said Rebecca, who lives in Kirkby.

“Just two weeks before my exam I got a call from the hospital for a liver transplant but sadly it didn’t progress.

“I’ve been quite ill over the last two years. I was well enough to sit the exam, but all year I’ve felt very tired and studying while feeling poorly is hard. I hated maths at school.”

She previously worked as a healthcare assistant in Hertfordshire and moved to the area to be with her family.

She now hopes to go on to complete an access-to-nursing course before going to university, but will put her career plans on hold until she can have the transplant.

Rebecca said: “Now I have that grade I feel relieved. I just hope that I get that phone call soon from the hospital so I can get better and move on with my future.”

West Notts College had a GCSE pass rate of 96.8 per cent this year.

Deputy principal Chris Thomas said: “GCSEs are the springboard to so many academic or vocational options – that’s why they are one of the most important qualifications you can have.

“Regardless of their individual circumstances, our students can feel justifiably proud of their achievements.”