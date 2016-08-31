‘Iconic’ new ride is planned for Center Parcs

A major overhaul of the swimming facilities at Center Parcs is being planned, and includes a new ‘iconic’ ride and a children’s pool with water playground.

The application has gone in to Newark and Sherwood District Council which could also see the existing raft ride at the holiday village being upgraded and the changing rooms extended.

The existing swimming pool plaza already provides outdoor and indoor pools, spa pools, jacuzzis, rapids and a raft ride and flumes.

There is currently a small children’s pool with a flume and slide.

The plans show a new ride tower to be built next to the swimming dome, and will include a staircase up to the platform launch, a splash pool at the end of the ride and a mechanical conveyor to take rafts back up to the launch platform.

A similar construction has already been completed at another Center Parcs site, and one is under construction at a third site.

A spokesman said: “The proposed extensions and redevelopment to the ‘sub-tropical swimming paradise’ are intended as an upgrade to the existing Center Parcs holiday village at Sherwood, to bring the swimming pool leisure facilities to the same standard as Woburn Forest Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

“The proposals are part of an enhancement programme of investment into all Center Parcs holiday villages.”

Center Parcs, which has five sites across Britain, says guest research has been carried out, visits have been made to some of the world’s leading water parks and have appointed specialist designers.

Meanwhile, the proposed children’s pool extension includes a toddler’s pool and slide as well as a new children’s water play structure.

The existing changing rooms will be refurbished with a new internal layout.

This includes new areas of changing space, toilets and storage area.

