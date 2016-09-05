Hungry and homeless thief stole food to live

A hungry and homeless thief who was caught on CCTV stealing food initially denied the charges, before admitting her guilt.

Leanne White, who has been living in a tent in Mansfield, was arrested after a security camera caught her nabbing the items from Co-op on Mansfield Road, Clipstone.

The police eventually caught up with the 29-year-old, questioned and bailed her before ordering her to court.

When she did not turn up, a warrant for her arrest was put out.

Appearing in custody, she admitted two charges of theft at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Mitigating, Paul McLeod said she did not attend court because the letter giving her a court date was sent to her father’s address in Kirkby.

Referring to the thefts. he said: “She was hungry and homeless, she lives in a tent somewhere in Mansfield with her partner.

“We are not talking about drugs or alcohol issues, they were just hungry.

He said White and her partner were having problems getting into social housing because he kept getting into trouble.

White, who had no previous convictions, was given a six-month conditional discharge and made to pay £65 costs.

