Have you seen this funny-looking character on your way into Mansfield?

Motorists coming into Mansfield will recognise this perculiar new feature on the morning commute.
Anyone traveling into Mansfield via Southwell Road West will recognise him - the mustachioed, wonky-eyed man on a St Andrew's Healthcare poster, promoting careers at the mental health unit in Sherwood Avenue.
Some weeks ago the advertising board fell victim to what some may describe as ruthless vandals, childish louts, even brutish paper-clipping attackers.
But the cutout eyes and moustache, appearing almost to be a pair of paper Groucho glasses, or like a dis-proportioned Mr Potato Head - gives us a smile as we come into work in the morning.
It may only be a matter of time until authorities wade through the reams of red-tape required to remove these comedic facial decorations - but would motorists be happy or dishearted to miss this new resident welcoming them into town? Let us know your thoughts.
