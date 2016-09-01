Happy couple’s nine-month wait for wedding DVD

A newly-married couple who were desperate to play their wedding day DVD to their blind son have thanked the Chad after the discs finally arrived - nine months after the happy event.

Kirsty McKnight and her husband Jay had contacted Mansfield-based Cause & Effect Media, who shot the wedding, almost weekly but nothing arrived.

It was not until the Chad contacted the Newgate Lane business that the couple eventually received the discs at the weekend.

The happy couple tied the knot at Ringwood Hall on November 27 last year, and booked for a professional to record the event made through the online offer site Groupon, setting the couple back almost £400.

But they wanted to play the DVD to their 10-year-old son Bradley, and for Jay’s grandparents who were unable to attend the wedding through illness.

“The money means absolutely nothing to me,” said 28-year-old Kirsty, from Kirkby.

“It’s not just a DVD of our special day, it means so much more. Bradley can’t look back at our photos and remember like everyone else, that is why I was miserable beyond belief that something we would have cherished for him had not been given to us.

“Jay’s grandfather has dementia and was too poorly to attend our wedding and his grandmother had to stay with him so neither did she.

“I contacted Cause & Effect at least once week, sometimes more, to ask about it.

“He only sent them when he did because of our contact with the Chad, 100 per cent.”

Owner David Bore sent a statement apologising.

He said: “Our business has been trading for over 15 years and wedding films have been a core element to the business.

“In 2015 we entered into contracts with Groupon, unfortunately there were teething problems initially.

“Our work flow more than doubled at an accelerated rate and we were unable to maintain the same level of service.

“In 2016 we made changes to our approach to manage the increased work flow at the reduced rates.

“We have apologised to Mrs McKnight for her wait.”