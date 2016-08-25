Grieving widow refused entry to theme park

A widow who lost a piece of jewellery in a theme park that had been a gift from her late husband was refused access to look for it - unless she paid the entry fee again.

Christine Parkin said she was left distraught after the silver cross from her necklace slipped off the chain while she was with her three-year-old grandson at Wheelgate Park, in Farnsfield.

Wheelgate Pleasure Park, Farnsfield.

But when she returned to the park two days later to ask if she could quickly look for the deeply sentimental piece, a female employee on the gate told her it was not policy and that she would have to pay £13.99 again, she said.

Christine, who lives in Forest Town, said: “I know exactly where it could have been, it would have taken two minutes to check, but they refused and would not let me speak to the manager.

“I told them everything that had happened but the woman just said it was company policy.

“At one point I felt something touch my chest but I took no notice and it could have come off then. I just wanted to check at the spot but they just wouldn’t let me unless I paid to get back in.

“I couldn’t believe it, I’m really upset, we had such lovely day and this has been awful.”

Mrs Parkin, 57, had been given the cross by her husband Alan when she was 18.

He passed away at Christmas in 2014 from a blood clot on his heart. He had suffered a massive stroke the year before and she cared for him until his death.

They had been married 38 years.

“I can’t believe I’ve lost it, but the attitude of the staff is what has hurt me the most, they were not bothered.

“They said I could send an email in to make sure the manager would know about it, but by the time I’ve done all of this I could have been in to check and been out.”

The Chad contacted Wheelgate Park but nobody was available for comment before going to print.

The park recently made headlines after a young girl walked into a maze mirror, shattering it and slashing her legs, causing blood to pour out.