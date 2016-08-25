GCSE RESULTS: More teens celebrate making the grade

Teenagers could be seen tearing at their envelopes this week as the GCSE results were finally released.

After a long wait through the summer, thousands of 16-year-olds could finally find out how they performed and where their future would lie.

Meden School students celebrate.

And it seemed there were more tears of relief and triumph than of despair.

At Joseph Whitaker in Rainworth, more than fifth of students gained A* or A in English with an almost identical figure in maths.

Among the top students were Emma Grahame who achieved a staggering 11 A* grades, and Matthew Wakelin who received 10 A* and Mollie Garratt with eight.

Headteacher David Bell said: “We are delighted with our GCSE results and are incredibly proud of our pupils.

“Everyone has worked so hard and they have been rewarded with outstanding results. It is pleasing to note that the majority of our students will return to us in the sixth-form this September.”

All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy had 68 per cent of students achieve GCSEs including English and maths and are above target for the fifth consecutive year, with 20 per cent achieving either an A* or A grade in at least one subject.

Paul Greig, headteacher, said: “We are very pleased with the results and they certainly demonstrate what an excellent school All Saints’ is.

“I am particularly delighted by the high number of A*/A grades achieved by the students, they have certainly exceeded our expectations! Staff, students and parents have worked tremendously hard to make All Saints’ a school where everyone can achieve their full potential.”

Among the top achievers were Thomas Kirton who received 11 A*s and Natalia Lubiejewska who had nine A*s.

Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse had also seen improved results, with the best ever English, maths and science results.

“We are thrilled to bits with the massive progress that has been made,” said headteacher Donna Trusler.

The numbers achieving five A* to C including maths and English has increased 14 per cent from last year to 53 per cent.

“I’m just so pleased for everybody. We have had some tough times over the last few months but these results demonstrate the progress that is being made.

“It’s down to hard work and dedications of the students, supported by their parents and the team here.”

At Meden School, more than 50 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in English and maths, with a number of students securing 10 or more A* and A grades across their subjects.

That included Jack Chinery, Mason Hartshorn, Jack Maddison and Keenan Soames.

Janet Brashaw, headteacher, said: “Once again I am immensely proud of our students.

“As well as those students who rightly receive recognition for high grades, we have a number of students with learning difficulties who have made exceptional progress.

“They have shown real ‘grit’ in their determination to succeed and it is this quality of resilience which is behind their success.

“The hard work put in by both staff and students has contributed to these fantastic results and I know each and every student will continue to achieve in their chosen pathway. I wish them every success for the future.”