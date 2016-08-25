GCSE RESULTS: Celebrations seen across the region

Teenagers could be seen tearing at their envelopes this week as the GCSE results were finally released.

After a long wait through the summer, thousands of 16-year-olds could finally find out how they performed and where their future would lie.

Brunts' GCSE students

And it seemed there were more tears of relief and triumph than of despair.

At Mansfield’s Samworth Church Academy, there was no shortage of students who had made the grade.

Shannon Fox from Mansfield, who could not hold back the tears after picking up more than seven As and A*s, said: “I think I’m going to pass out, I was not expecting that.

“I’m so pleased because I thought some of the exams were really difficult.

“It’s such a surprise, I had about two hours sleep but it’s worth it.”

She is now planing on returning to Samworth’s sixth-form and is eyeing up a career as a vet.

Will Smith, also from Mansfield, picked up five A*s and five As, and said: “It’s something I’ve put out of my mind for the past few weeks but the last few days have been nervous.

“I did come out of the exams thinking I’d done alright but not this well.

“I’m coming back to the to do maths, physics and chemistry.”

Elliott Severn was also overjoyed after opening his envelope, landing three As and three A*s among his grades.

The Mansfield student, who is now planing to head to Joseph Whitaker School’s sixth-form in Rainworth to study maths, further maths, physics and history, said: “Whenever you finish exams you relax but the last two or three days have been sleepless, it’s been awful. I’m pleased to have done this well, it’s a relief.”

But it was success all round as Samworth with more than 60 per cent of students achieve a grade C or above in both English and maths for the first time.

Headteacher Barry Found said: “We are extremely pleased with the GCSE results this year.

“Our students have progressed very well in these subjects and that will help them in the continuance of their academic education.

“As ever, we also recognise that exams put everyone under a lot of pressure and this includes parents, carers, teachers and the children themselves – they have all done their best and committed a lot of hard work to these outcomes.”

At Brunts Academy, it was also a time to celebrate as the number of students achieving at least five A*-C grades, including English and maths, rose by six per cent.

Carl Atkin, headteacher, said: “We are proud that once again we are above last year’s national averages and that we continue to effectively support our students in achieving their aspirations.

“This is testament to the hard work of staff and students, and we look forward to welcoming so many students back in September as part of our sixth-form provision.”

At Ollerton’s Dukeries Academy, they celebrating their best ever results.

The percentage of students achieving five A*-C including English and maths was 52 per cent - a jump of 12 per cent on last year.

Headteacher Ian Barton, said, “The overall figures are fantastic, and I am so proud of all the staff and students who have worked tremendously hard this year.

“These results are made up of so many individual success stories and it is so rewarding for us to know that these students are now fully equipped for the next stage of their lives.

“Our highest achievers include Oliver Cooper-Green and Josh Thrower who achieved 16 A* and A grades between them.

“Most progress was made by Harrison Catchpole and Judy Young, who both excelled in their achievements from primary school to the end of GCSE, and this reflects just how hard they have both worked.”

Log on later for the results from more schools in the Mansfield area, plus a slideshow of photographs.