'Forest Flasher strikes again'

Brierley Forest Park, near Huthwaite.

A report has come in that Ashfield's 'Forest flasher' has re-emerged and exposed himself to a female walker.

Councillor Lee Anderson told: 'The Forest Flasher has struck again.

"A lady who was walking with a pushchair has reported that a man jumped out in front of her.

"Police are in attendance at Brierley Forest visitors' centre now.

