Five cars stolen from Mansfield sales forecourt

Two Mercedes, an Audi and a BMW are among the cars stolen from a Mansfield car sales firm in an overnight boost this week.

Nottinghamshire Police has reported that overnight on Monday, August 21, the car sales company on the Abbey Park Industrial Estate was broken into and five cars were taken, along with an IPad, a lap top and a safe.

They said: "One vehicle has so far been recovered, still missing are a grey Mercedes E250, a black Mercedes C180 estate, a black Audi Q5 and a blue 320GT BMW."