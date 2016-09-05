Do you recognise this woman?

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with a theft at Tesco Express in Annesley Road, Hucknall on August 23.

If you recognise her or think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 000711-23082016.

