Disqualified mechanic caught driving repaired car in Mansfield

A mechanic from Mansfield was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance while returning a friend’s vehicle he’d just repaired, a court has heard.

Daniel Thomas Radford, 28, of Pine Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted the offences at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he was stopped while driving a red Cherokee jeep on Maple Close, Forest Town, at 1.35pm on June 29.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “It was a friend’s car that he was doing repairs on. The friend pleaded with him to return the car. It was his intention to drive two streets down the road.”

She said Radford works as a self-employed mechanic with a friend who drives him, and hoped to continue his business once he regains his licence.

District Judge Jonathan Taafe imposed an eight-week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months. He ordered Radford to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.