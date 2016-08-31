Diesel powered electricity plant could be heading for farm on Mansfield border

Angry residents are campaigning against a planning application for a diesel powered electrical generation facility at Sutton.

Plans have been submitted to Mansfield District Council on behalf of Ashland Solar Farm Ltd for a 10MW flexible generation facility at Ashland Farm Beck Lane.

Residents around the immediate area of the proposed scheme are campaigning against it.

Brian Thistlethwaite of Skegby Lane Mansfield, said: “It will be unsightly and how many tankers of diesel will Skegby Lane have to take.

“When generation kicks in diesel fumes will go into the atmosphere an everyone around here will get them.

“It’s not just us it is the next generation .

“There are 30 houses on our road and we are near Ladybrook. Over the top of the hill is the hospital.

He said that according to the plans the power generated will go to the National Grid and would not directly benefit the people of Mansfield.

Mr Thistlethwaite added: “Initially they had planning permission for solar panels and now they aren’t the flavour of the month they are planning to shove generators on there instead.”

In their application, the applicants said the equipment involved would be sited in a location away from properties and designated landscapes and ecological sites.

They added: “It is on a site with extant consent for electricity generation of a much larger scale and due to its nature can work alone or complement a future solar farm.

The generators can be designed to operate with minimal environmental impacts in terms of air quality, noise, visual impact, traffic and amenity considerations.”

The application is for a 10MW Flexible Generation Facility.

Flexible Generation facilities have been billed as an insurance against the lights going out.

form part of the UK’s esssential energy generation strategy for the management of the shortfall in electricity generation capacity.

The mini fossil-fuel power stations form almost a quarter of Britain’s back up power when there is a rapid surge in demand on the National Grid.

They can be brought on stream within two minutes to meet short term local peaks in demand or deficits in national capacity.