Did you see crash in which 16 year old boy was seriously injured?

A 16 year old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition after his bike was involved in a car smash.

The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating a crash in Broxtowe which happened at about 3pm on Friday 2 September.

A motorcyclist was in collision with a car in Firsby Road near to the junction with Beckley Road.

The 16-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The occupants of the car were checked over at hospital and have been discharged.

Just before the crash the motorcycle had been seen by a police officer. Shortly after, the motorcycle was in collision with a car.

The circumstances are subject to investigation and the IPCC have been informed.

If you saw the crash or either vehicle before the collision please contact police on 101 with incident 519 of 2 September.