County combats misogyny

A police tsar has fighting for women’s right by joining forces with organisations to combat sexism.

Nottinghamshire is the only police force in the country to categorise misogyny as a hate crime and Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping is partnering with other major organisations to build on the county’s pioneering stance.

The former MP will, together with Nottingham Women’s Centre and Nottingham Trent University, hold a high-powered conference this month. Safer for Women aims to tackle misogyny and sexual harassment, and make all public spaces safer for women.

Mr Tipping said: “Nottinghamshire is already leading the field in listing hate directed towards women as a specific offence. The county is also unique in its current multi-agency response to this issue. But we now need to expand our work - and seek a wider, national response - by making best use of the wealth of knowledge and expertise that exists in the public, private and voluntary sectors.”

Nottinghamshire Police’s decision to specifically categorise misogyny has captured both national and international interest. “We have lit the beacon,” Commissioner Tipping continued.

“Now we need to keep it burning to encourage more forces to follow suit.

“Bringing many different agencies under one roof for this conference will provide a great opportunity to learn from each other about what works in protection, prevention and public awareness so that fewer women fall victim to these horrible crimes.”

A YouGov survey commissioned by the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW) earlier this year found that the vast majority of women under 25, and two thirds of all women in Britain, had experienced this kind of abuse. Mr Tipping commented: “I was shocked by these figures, which clearly demonstrate the need for more action. I want to be able to hold up my hand and say that we are doing everything possible to make women safer.”

The conference is on Wednesday, September 21, between 10am and 2.45pm at Nottingham Trent University, and will draw representatives from the police, universities, political parties, councils, businesses and the public and voluntary sectors.