A teenager with no driving licence took his mother’s car after he received no birthday presents, a court was told.

Alex Macauley Jacques, 19, took the Ford Mondeo and picked up friends, smoked cannabis and went to a casino before he was eventually stopped on Mansfield’s Harrop White Road.

Police noticed that he was driving without lights.

They found traces of drugs in his system and he confessed he had smoke two cannabis joints with his friends.

Jacques, of Lido Close, Bulwell, admitted charge of taking the car without the owner’s consent, and driving without a licence or insurance.

The court was told how Jacques, who lives with mother, found the incident ‘embarrassing’ because nobody had done anything special for his birthday the day before.

He had since become a trainee butcher and had given up using cannabis.

He was fined £300 in total, made to pay £115 in costs and given six penalty points.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Birthday teen took car because ‘no-one made a fuss’ Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...