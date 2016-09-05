Bikers converge on Mansfield for World Record parade

Hundreds of bikers may have ridden all over a Guinness World Record at a weekend meet.

A ‘clutch’ of some bikers descended on the Mansfield by-pass at the weekend, attempting to break the World Record for longest parade of Triumph motorcycles, while also raising money for a good cause.

The event on the MARR road south of Mansfield saw close to 700 bikers attend from all around the country, organised by the ‘Stop Brain Tumours For A Pound’ appeal, started by cancer suffered Jessica Simpkin and her family to raise for children’s brain tumour research.

The 28-year-old Rainworth woman who battles multiple brain tumours has undergone numerous surgeries and as an inspiration to many, her appeal since November has so far raised around £15,000.

With this huge fundraiser alone, donations, registration fees and food proceeds are expected to have raised another £4,000 for charity.

Chair of SBTFAP John Adkins said: “It was amazing, the turnout was brilliant. A lot of fantastic came to marshall and it was a massive team effort, so fingers crossed that we’ve got the world.”

The team of organisers who helped ushered 688 bikers on the morning of Sunday, September 4 and will find out over the next few months if they have toppled the official record - currently standing at 362.

“You couldn’t beat the site of all those motorbikes turning up to help Jess. It was a proud day to be a biker,” added John.

Jessica’s dad, Mike French, said: “It was an amazing day and extremely tiring.

“We had a dummy start with Mayor Kate Allsop cutting the ribbon and Jess leading everyone off.

“We had 688 bikes registered on the day but we’ve got to go through all the checking sheets to get the actual number before we hear from Guinness about the record attempt.”