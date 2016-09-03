Appeal to find missing man last seen in Sutton

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man who has gone missing after he was last seen in Sutton.

Andrew Fane was last seen at about 5.30pm on Friday 2 September near Millbrook Hospital.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. He has mousey brown hair in a long Mohican style, shaved at both sides. He also has a goatee beard with a hair tie in it. He was wearing a bright orange fleece, khaki green trousers, a floral printed top and black croc style shoes. He was also carrying a multi-coloured satchel with tassles on it.

If you have seen Andrew or you know where he might be please contact police on 101 with incident 850 of 2 September 2016.