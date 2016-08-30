Alfie’s dream trip after the fight of his life

The mum of a poorly little boy with leukaemia who is currently awaiting the results of a stem cell transplant is raising money to take him away on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Brave Alfie Gregory, aged three, had already beaten an earlier strain of acute myeloid leukaemia but his family was devastated to be told in April that the awful disease was back again.

Mum, Chelsey, stepped-in to provide the transplant but now three year-old Alfie faces a long wait in isolation while hospital staff monitor its performance to be sure of its success.

And so, in an attempt to give the young fighter something to look forward to she has planned a trip to Florida so that Alfie can live out his dream of swimming with dolphins.

Chelsey, 21, of Meadow Street, Ironville, said: “He does really well - he never stops. He is always smiling and laughing - even on his bad days he makes us smile and laugh. He his so brave with what he has been through but it does effect him quite a lot.

“He suffers with anxiety because he has no control over what is happening around him, which can sometimes make him quite frustrated and angry.

“But he knows everything that is happening - like what all the drips are for and that he has poorly blood and has to have new blood to get better.”

Chelsey said she hoped the holiday would allow Alfie to forget what he had been through or what could still be ahead of him after the latest bout of treatment and allow him to be able to smile and laugh like a normal little boy again.

If you would like to make a contribution to help fund Alfie’s dream trip please visit https://www.gofundme.com/2hewvan4.