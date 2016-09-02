A cloudy day for the East Midlands with some light rain

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today, Friday, September 2 is for a cloudy day with some light rain.
There may be a few heavier bursts, particularly in the south.
Some sunny spells may develop in the north before sunset.
Maximum Temperature 20 °C.
Tonight cloud and patchy rain will clear away to the southeast through the evening leaving a dry night with clear spells.
Minimum Temperature 10 °C.
