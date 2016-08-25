7 annoying things you’ll hear on GCSE results day

1. A ‘Z-lister’ taking to social media to tell youngsters not to worry if they haven’t got the results they wanted because ‘I failed everything and look how successful I am lol’.

2. Photographers getting teenagers to ‘jump for joy’ with their results outside their school.

3. Head teachers saying that some grades are down because the exams are ‘much harder’ this year.

4. Proud parents telling everyone on their street about young Jimmy’s ‘B’ in general studies despite him failing everything else.

5. Teachers saying “I’ve been up since 4am because I was so excited to see what grades they got.” In reality, they’ve had a sleepless night because they forgot to teach their class a module the whole exam was based on.

6. Moody teens storming off down the road because they wished they had ‘tried harder’.

7. The ‘cool kids’ swaggering around because they’ve got their jeans on in school.