Live like a King in a former Mansfield pub

A new landlord is wanted for a pub near Mansfield – which has now been turned into flats.

The King of Diamonds, on Langwith Road, Langwith Junction, has been redeveloped into three six-bedroomed flats – and is set to be sold at auction.

The property is described by SDL Auctions Graham Penny as “a substantial residential investment property”, which “currently brings in rent of circa £60,580 per annum” and comes with a guide price of £480,000-plus.

Vejay Pal, senior valuer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “This is an unusual but attractive investment opportunity to acquire a property already bringing in a decent level of rental income.

“We’re expecting strong interest in the King of Diamonds which is just one of 45 lots appearing at what will be a busy auction.”

The auction takes place at Nottingham Racecourse on Thursday, September 7, from 11.30am – see www.sdlauctions.co.uk

Other properties at the auction include a vacant three-bedroom mid-terrace property, “requiring full improvement”, on Portland Crescent, Meden Vale, which has a guide price of £40,000, and a two-bedroom mid-terrace house on St Michael’s Street, Sutton, with a guide price of £45,000-plus.

Also going under the hammer is an end terrace house on Morley Street, Sutton, comprising two self-contained, one-bedroom apartments, with a guide price of £68,000-plus.