Life-saving Mansfield doorman honoured

A hero bouncer has been hailed for saving a man’s life in Mansfield.

Alex Smith sprang into action when he spotted a man asleep, lying precariously on the wall of the 60ft railway viaduct.

The pub doorman ran up to the viaduct, woke the man up and brought him down to safety, staying with him until police arrived.

Alex, who works at the Market Inn, on Market Place, has now been commended by Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor.

Presenting Alex with his award, Mrs Allsop said: ““Our CCTV department felt the outcome could have been very different if not for your quick thinking and bravery that night.”