Life-saving equipment installed in Mansfield town centre

Two new defibrillators have been installed in Mansfield town centre, thanks to support from the Sir John Eastwood Foundation.

Mansfield Business Improvement District has been campaigning for defibrillators in the town centre.

A number of incidents in the past prompted the campaign, and evidence from the Public Health profile 2015 shows the health of people in Mansfield is generally worse than the England average.

The BID, which works on behalf of the 520 businesses in the town centre, is constantly looking at ways of improving facilities.

It approached the foundation, which granted £2,000 toward the purchase of the defibrillators.

These have now been installed, with one on Clumber Street, and another on the corner of Church Street and Market Place.

Sarah Nelson, from the BID, said: “Mansfield town centre has a fantastic number of visitors and people who work in the BID area.

“We know the town centre has so much to offer, but occasionally there are issues where people suffer health problems.

“The installation of the defibrillators means that should there be any issues where immediate treatment is needed, there are now these devices close to hand.

“The aim is to continue to make Mansfield a safe, healthy and clean town for all visitors and workers.”

David Marriott, a trustee at the foundation, said: “Having defibrillators available in Mansfield makes it an even safer place to be. We were delighted to support the purchase of potentially life-saving equipment.”

According to the British Heart Foundation, which has a clothes shop on Regent Street, and a furniture store on Stockwell Gate, a defibrillator is “a device that gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest”.

National first-aid charity St John Ambulance says “immediate defibrillation can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved”.

The service says that each year about 30,000 people have a cardiac arrest outside the confines of a hospital, and the “chance of survival after the heart stops falls by about 10 per cent for every minute that passes without defibrillation”. Pictured are David Marriott, from the Sir John Eastwood Foundation, and Sue Rogers, from Mansfield BID.