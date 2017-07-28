LETTER: Thank you for handing in my credit card

May I, through your letters page, express my gratitude to the person who found my credit card at, or near, the Yorkshire Bank on Vicar Lane in Mansfield on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, and handed it in. I had just used the cash machine and noticed the credit card missing soon after, and returned to the bank within minutes, full of dread, to find that I didn’t have to cancel my card it was waiting for me. It restores my faith in human nature, it’s really nice to know there are a few good people around, once again a thousand thanks.
Harry Herrington
By email
