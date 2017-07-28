LETTER: Location of Tesco was a bad choice

Whoever gave planning permission for Tesco Express to be assigned to the old Robin Hood pub premises in Rainworth can’t have thought it through properly.

Twice this week I have witnessed chaos. It is a bad junction at the best of times.

Cars queueing at lights outside Co-op, more coming from Kirklington Road and Warsop Lane, then we have cars trying to get in and out of Tesco car park (same entrance/exit and not wide enough).

Not forgetting the pedestrians, those with prams and children, plus the elderly on mobility scooters, crossing the road can be a nightmare.

Traffic lights at the junction of Kirklington Road do not help people needing to cross Warsop Lane towards the health centre. Traffic comes from so many different directions there one gets dizzy checking if its safe to go.

Anne Christiansen

By email