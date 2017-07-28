LETTER: It’s great to finally see a female Dr Who

Wonderful news – there is to be a female Doctor Who.

I was delighted to see that Jodie Whittaker had been announced as the new Time Lord.

The news the doctor is to be played by a woman for the first time in its history shocked the entertainment industry but it has been widely praised too. Having seen her act, it is clear Jodie is a talented and strong performer.

Change is good – let’s embrace this bold and exciting moment in time travel.

Margot Parker

UKIP women’s and equalities spokesperson