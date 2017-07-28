LETTER: How many places have closed since the smoking ban?

Since the introduction of the smoking ban in bars and clubs ten years ago, how many public places have been forced to close or are no longer profitable?

How many outdoor events will still be here in ten years if smoking is banned from them? Social life now is like a secret club on the back yard away from people, and the chance to meet new people is getting slimmer. So could you please explain why, as a family, should I go to events with my family? You are not just penalising me but my family as well. Yes it’s my choice to smoke and it is also my choice not to spend money where I can’t, and I’m probably not the only one who thinks like that.

A smoker of 35 years

