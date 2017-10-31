Latest reports from the courts

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ court.

Making threats

Martin Neill, 41, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse. Threatening behaviour and acting in an inappropriate manner towards a detention officer. Fined a total of £84 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. Time spent in custody deemed a sufficient custodial sentence.

Violence

Robert Christopher Godson, 29, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield. Assault on a female. Community order made to include completion of the ‘Building Better Relationships’ education programme. Restraining order made. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. Also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Dennis William Bramwell, 75, of Institute Street, Stanton Hill, Sutton. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £300 in prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Craig Jewkes, 32, of Top Sandy Lane, Warsop. Drink driving. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and banned from driving for 36 months.

Morgan Matthew Matveev, 20, of Orchid Drive, Sutton. In charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed alcohol limit. Fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Mariusz Tomlowski, 41, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Failed to give a specimen of breath when suspected of being over the drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Michael John King, 55, of Booth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. Failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic signal. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 3 penalty points.

George Simmons, 26, of Park road, Mansfield Woodhouse. In charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed drink driving limit. Fined £900 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 55 days.

Robert Lee Spalding, 20, of Bailey Crescent, Ladybrook, Mansfield. Driving without a licence. Driving without insurance. Fined a total of £195. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Raul Alexandru Fedeles, 19, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse. Failed to give information about the identity of a driver. Fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £66 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Amy Stoutt, 24, of Langar Place, Forest Town Mansfield. Driving without insurance. Fined £110 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Mark Andrew Walker, 49, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield. Speeding. Fined £370 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £37 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with 4 penalty points. Not banned from driving as a totted up as exceptional hardship was proved.

Breach

Matthew Craig White, 29, of Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby. Two counts of failing to comply with the terms of the Sexual Offences act 2003. Sent to prison for a total of 32 weeks. £115 victim surcharge.

Claire Louise Roberts, 43, of Wood Lane, Church Warsop. Failed to comply with the terms of a community order. Fined £100 and £60 in prosecution costs.

Theft

Ryan John Wood, 21, of Lowmoor Road, Kirkby. Committed fraud and theft to the value of £7, 120. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Other

Naomi Elizabeth Carlisle, 30, of Leamington Drive, Sutton. Non-payment of a court fine. Detained in the courthouse for a period deem equal to repayment of the fine.