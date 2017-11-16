Latest reported crimes in Mansfield District . . .

Recent crimes reported in the Mansfield area between November 9 and november 17 include:

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

At some time on Sunday or Monday the shed of a property on Regal Drive was broken into and two sets of step ladders were taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on King’s Stand was broken into by unknown means and a number of items taken, including two mobile phones and some wood carvings. On Saturday night a car parked on King’s Walk was entered after offenders smashed a window, nothing was taken.

Overnight on Saturday a car parked on Garnet Close was entered after an offender smashed the windscreen, nothing was taken.

On Sunday evening two males were witnessed entering a van parked on Windsor Road, a number of power tools were stolen in the incident. On the same evening CCTV captured images of three males breaking into a van on Abbeydale Drive, a number of hand and power tools were stolen, and another van parked on Robin Down Close was also broken into that night and power tools stolen.

In the early hours of Monday morning a car parked on Regal Drive was entered after it had been left unlocked, sunglasses were stolen from the vehicle. On the same night a car parked on Ruby Way was entered by unknown means and a purse containing cards, a passport and cash were stolen, along with a TomTom sat-nav. A third vehicle in the area was broken into that night, a car parked on King’s Walk, a key fob was stolen in that incident.

On Tuesday afternoon the window of a van parked in a car dealership on Nottingham Road was smashed in an apparent item to steal tools, however the van was empty. The incident was captured on CCTV.

At an exact time and date not known a car parked on Stone Way was entered by unknown means and a small amount of cash was taken.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday a house on Carter Lane was burgled after an offender smashed the front door glass and reached in to unlock the door. A number of items were stolen, including two coats, a vacuum cleaner and a Nikita power drill.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Mayfair Avenue was entered after it had been left unlocked. An electronic key fob was stolen.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a car parked on Normanton Drive was entered by unknown means, a mobile phone and a laptop were taken.

At an exact time and date not known a car on Carter Lane as broken into and a watch stolen, along with a first aid kit.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday the glass was removed from the wing mirrors of two vehicles parked on Eakring Road.

Forest Town East

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 9th a car parked on the driveway of a house on Beechdale Road was entered by unknown means. A sports bag, a small amount of cash, a mobile phone and a pair of headphones were stolen.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a car parked on Sanderling Way was entered by unknown means, nothing was taken.

A car sales company on Clipstone Road West reported the theft of several number plates from vehicles parked on its premises. The exact date of the thefts is not known.

Grange Farm

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Thursday 9th the shed of a house on King’s Mill Cottage was entered after the padlock was snapped off, nothing was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Tuesday a car parked on Millersdale Avenue was entered by unknown means and some loose change was stolen.

Ladybrook

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Thursday 9th a van parked on Layton Avenue was entered by unknown means and a number of drills and drill boxes were taken.

On Saturday afternoon a Ford Transit van parked in a car park on Sutton Road was entered by unknown means and a number of power tools were taken, including a portable compressor.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The wing mirrors of two cars, parked on Ladybrook Lane and Rhodes Walk, were kicked off the vehicles overnight on Friday.

Leeming

Burglary dwelling:

During the day on Saturday the conservatory of a house on Sandgate Avenue was entered through an unlocked door and an Ipad was taken from the table.

Burglary other than dwelling:

At an exact time and date unknown a shed on Coniston Close was broken into after offenders removed a lock. A number of items were taken, including a gas lamp, a man’s road bike, a lawnmower, a bench and some ladders.

Lindhurst

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday the driver’s window of a van parked on an industrial estate on Bellamy Road was smashed, the vehicle was not entered.

On Wednesday afternoon the driver’s side window of a car parked on Newark Way was smashed.

Oak Tree

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday both number plates were removed from a car parked on Shardlow Way, one number plate was also taken from a vehicle parked on Stanage Court. On the same night a car parked on Hathersage Walk was entered after offenders smashed a window, a winter driving pack was taken.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a van parked on Shaftesbury Avenue was entered by unknown means and a number of hand tools stolen. On the same night a van parked on Bagshaw Street was broken into and again a number of tools were taken.

In the early hours of Thursday 16th a van parked on Chesterfield Road North was broken into after offenders removed the door. A number of power tools were stolen from the vehicle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a male was arrested after he had been witnessed causing damage to vehicles on Little Lane in Pleasley Hill. He had been shouting and causing nuisance, and appeared to be under the influence of substances.

Portland

Burglary dwelling:

Over the weekend an empty shared accommodation property on Nottingham Road was broken into by forcing open a window. Nothing was taken in the incident.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Over the weekend an attempt was made to break into a unit on the King’s Mill Industrial Estate, a door was damaged in the incident.

Overnight on Wednesday there was an attempt to enter a unit on the Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate, a door was damaged in the incident.

On Wednesday evening a unit on the Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate was broken into by breaking a door panel. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Saturday a van parked on Belvedere Street was entered by unknown means, a number of power tools were stolen from the vehicle.

Over the weekend a car radio was stolen from a car parked in a car park on Frederick Street.

At some point on Monday or Tuesday a laptop was stolen from a car parked on Waverley Road, it is not known how the vehicle was entered.

Priory

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The number plate of a vehicle parked in a car park on High Street was removed on Saturday afternoon.

Ravensdale

Burglary other than dwelling:

The shed of a house on Hickling Court was broken into overnight on Thursday 9th. An offender broke off the padlock and entered the building, nothing of value was inside.

Overnight on Friday there was an attempt to enter business premises on Ratcliffe Gate, a door was damaged in the incident. On the same night an empty unit on Samuel Brunt’s Way was broken into after a window was smashed, nothing was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday a car parked on Linnet Street was broken into by unknown means, an IPod mini in a pink leather case was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Saturday afternoon a car parked on Blake Crescent was deliberately scratched along one side.

On Sunday morning a car parked on Sherwood Close was deliberately scratched along one side.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

An empty property on West Hill Drive was entered by a number of persons on Wednesday evening, no-one was there when police officers arrived.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday evening a glass bottle was thrown from a moving vehicle at a car parked on Woodhouse Road, causing damage to the bonnet.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday morning a car parked on Toothill Road was deliberately scratched along one side.

Warsop Birklands

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Saturday evening a male was confronted as he was attempting to break into a van parked on Newcastle Street. He drove away in a dark coloured car with another male.