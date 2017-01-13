Latest Mansfield planning applications – what’s being planned near you?

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council

* Two-storey side extension – 3 Haycroft Close, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* First-floor bathroom extension to front – Apartment seven, Oak Bank Manor, Crow Hill Rise, Mansfield;

* Change of use from offices to house of multiple occupation – First and second floor, 28a Leeming Street, Mansfield;

* Single-storey extensions to front, side and rear elevations and bay windows to rear elevation – 6 Pineview Close, Mansfield;

* Non-material amendment to planning permission 2016/0267/ST, single-storey rear extension, to render walls and increase height of extension to 3.1m – 16 Waverley Road, Mansfield;

* Single-storey rear extension – 1 Regal Drive, Mansfield.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council

* Change of use from a retail unit, class A1, to a hot-food takeaway, class A5; installation of extraction/ventilation equipment and other external alterations – Former Superdrug, Forest Road, Ollerton;

* Construction of a two-storey extension to rear elevation of existing property with existing garage roof being changed from flat to pitched. Additional window to be added to side elevation, first-floor level, and door to covered walkway on rear elevation – 3 Birkland Drive Edwinstowe;

* Erection of a front porch – 22 First Avenue, Clipstone;

* Erection of three-sided field shelter for horses and wooden hay store, retrospective – Field reference number 0904, Main Street, Upton;

* Residential development of up to 93 dwellings – Land north Of Maid Marion Avenue, Bilsthorpe;

* Application for detached garage – Trent Cottage, 6 West End, Farndon.

