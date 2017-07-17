Latest Mansfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

First-floor extension to dwelling within a conservation area – Woodlyn, 23 The Park, Mansfield;

Single-storey rear extension with lantern roof – 11 Cromford Avenue, Mansfield;

Single-storey side and rear extension for bedroom and shower room – 4 Marly Bank, Mansfield;

Detached garage – 60 Fairholme Drive, Mansfield;

Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within car park, two spaces to become EV charging bays – Bannatynes Health Club, Briar Lane, Mansfield;

Listed building consent for reinstatement, repair and replacement of existing windows, alterations to elevation treatment, brickwork, stonework and render and minor alterations to lower ground floor layout and new balcony to flat 15 – Hermitage Mill, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield;

Front extension – 3 Dean Close, Mansfield;

Two-storey side extension – 2 Sandgate Road, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Proposed change of use from retail to residential, two self-contained residential flats – 88 Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Change of use of ground floor from class A1, retail, to class D1, physiotherapy practice – 88 Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.